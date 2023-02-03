DFW storms: Damage reported throughout North Texas area during severe weather

Severe storms with powerful winds moved through North Texas on Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — Severe storms moved through North Texas on Thursday, and damage is continuing to be reported across the area.

The severe weather carried powerful winds and brought down hail throughout the region. A tornado watch was also issued for most of the area through the evening hours.

Get our latest storm timeline and forecast here.

The storms were expected to clear out by late Thursday evening.

At La Azteca Meat Market in Little Elm, part of the building collapsed onto vehicles in front of the store.

Dallas Fire Rescue reported just before 9 p.m. that between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. there were two high water incidents four automatic fire alarms, 40 motor vehicle accidents and 76 utility wire/transformer issues.

There were no reports of injuries as clean-up begins.

La Azteca front facade collapses onto parked vehicles in Little Elm after strong wind. No injuries to report. @wfaa @wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/KxdfCP6Iys — Jobin Panicker (@jobinpnews) March 3, 2023

Below are images and videos of reported storm damage:

Overturned semi on I-20 west of Weatherford near Dennis road. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/yS1rL0KUkr — Giovanni (@giovanniphotog) March 3, 2023