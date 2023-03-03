One killed in crane collapse at under-construction North Texas elementary school

Multiple agencies have responded to the construction site, with Prosper FD and Frisco FD’s Rescue Team assisting the Celina Fire Department.

CELINA, Texas — One person has died after a crane collapsed at an under-construction elementary school in Celina on Friday, officials say.

The Celina Fire Department (CFD) confirmed the crane collapse at the future site of Dan Christie Elementary – which will be part of Prosper Independent School District once complete – and said there was one reported injury.

Prosper ISD confirmed to WFAA the crane belonged to Pogue Construction.

WFAA has reached out to the company for further details.

Multiple agencies responded to the elementary school Friday afternoon, including Prosper Fire Department and Frisco Fire Department's Rescue Team, to assist the Celina Fire Department.

Celina Fire Department said there were not any further details to report at this time, and that the incident is under investigation.

WFAA has sent a crew to the area to gather more information.

Celina, much like other North Texas cities, was hit by severe storms on Thursday night. It is still unclear at this time if the severe weather had any impact on the collapse.