DALLAS — The city of Dallas will open a temporary inclement weather shelter for homeless residents during next week's cold front.

The shelter will operate as an overflow once other area shelters reach capacity, officials say.

The shelter will open at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11 and close at 7:30 a.m. the following day. It will then reopen at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and close at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"Just like we mobilized to care for people when the tornado hit, I’m proud the City of Dallas is stepping up to care for our homeless residents to make sure they are safe in extreme weather," Council Member Cara Mendelsohn says.

