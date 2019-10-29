Be careful on the roads out there Tuesday!

It's going to be damp and quite chilly for the morning commute, with periods of drizzle and light rain that will continue throughout rush hour.

That rain will get heavier and more widespread as the day goes on, creating a possibly even messier evening commute.

Expect a wet evening rush hour-- showers are likely, and the area could see some isolated thunderstorms as well.

And all that soppiness will be accompanied by some chilly temperatures.

Temps will remain steadily in the upper 40s throughout the day with north winds between 5 to 10 miles per hour.

So be sure to grab your galoshes and winter jackets before heading out the door!