The earliest freeze of the season since 1993!? It's looking possible in North Texas later this week.

Rain, clouds and drizzle will be around Tuesday during the day into the night and during the day on Wednesday.

However, rain will come to end Wednesday night, and even colder air will spill into North Texas.

THURSDAY MORNING

A Freeze Watch is in effect for the majority of North Texas, including the DFW area. Best chance for a freeze will be across western and northern North Texas, where temps could possibly dip down into the 20s.

For the DFW area, it looks like there could be close-to freezing temps. A brief freeze is possible. Expect temperatures of 30° to 33°.

Forecast low temperatures Thursday morning.

WFAA

Make sure to protect plants that are sensitive to the cold and any unprepared outdoor plumbing. Make sure the pets and those without heat are ok as well. And don't forget to turn off your sprinklers.

There will be a decent breeze Thursday morning as well, which means it will feel like at or below freezing temperatures across all of North Texas. In fact, a wind chill in the teens and 20s are likely. So bundle up Thursday morning!

Forecast wind chill Thursday morning.

WFAA

FRIDAY MORNING

If you don't hit freezing by Thursday morning, it looks even more likely by Friday morning. Freezing temps area-wide are likely.

Expect 20s in the more rural areas and low 30s in and around the city.

Forecast low temperatures Friday morning.

WFAA

There will not be a strong wind Friday morning, so there should not be much of a wind chill.

FREEZE STATS

- IF DFW sees a freeze Thursday or Friday morning, it would be the earliest first freeze since 1993.

- The average first freeze for DFW is not until Nov. 22, so this would be around 3 weeks early.

- A Thursday freeze would be the 9th earliest freeze on record.

- A Friday freeze would tie for the 9th earliest freeze on record.

- The earliest freeze on record is Oct. 22, 1898, when it dropped to 31°.

- The record low for Thursday morning is 29° set in 1993.

- The record low for Friday morning is 31° set in 1906.