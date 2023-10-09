TxDOT installs new pedestrian bridge over US-75

The 201-foot, 800,000-pound arch will connect Dallas’ already existing bike and pedestrian trails, TXDOT said.

DALLAS — Between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, TxDOT installed a brand-new pedestrian bridge over US-75.

Sunday night, cyclists from all across DFW stopped by to marvel at it.

"It's beautiful!" cyclist Randy Heffner said.

The 201-foot, 800,000-pound arch will connect Dallas’ disconnected bike and pedestrian trails.

"I’ve been waiting for a long time for this," Hefner continued. "I always have to tell my friends in other cities Dallas has a wonderful collection of almost interconnected bike trails."

On the west side of US-75 there’s the Northaven trail. And on the east, Cottonwood Creek and White Rock trails. But there's no good way to get from one to another.

"It’s just unsafe," Jeff Kitner, president of Friends of the Northaven Trail told WFAA. "You can’t get anywhere on the other side of the highway very easily without crossing central at an unsafe crossing or going underneath the highway."

Kitner said he didn't want to see any more North Texans in danger. He and his nonprofit worked with TxDOT, the city and county, he said, on the $9.3 million dollar project.

"This bridge will really open up the whole city."

TxDOT shut down part of US-75 Saturday night through Sunday afternoon to install the bridge to be as minimally disruptive to traffic as possible.

The bridge, TxDOT said, was preassembled well in advance just east of the highway until it was ready to be hoisted up and installed.

TxDOT also built a bridge over White Rock Creek as part of the project.

"The easier it is to get around, the more people you're going to have taking advantage of the resources," cyclists Charles Gatlin told WFAA.