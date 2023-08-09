Dallas drivers may need to find alternate routes as weekend pedestrian bridge construction begins on US-75

US-75 from Forest to Royal Lanes will be partially or totally closed off in both directions from 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening, until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Weekend drivers can expect major delays on a portion of Central Expressway, located just south of the High Five Interchange.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), US-75 from Forest to Royal Lanes will be partially or totally closed off in both directions from 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening, until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10.

“If you need to be somewhere in those hours, try not to take this corridor… Traffic is going to be extremely backed up in this corridor, as well as the surrounding streets near Royal Lane” said Kenna Mitchell, a spokesperson for TxDOT.

A possible alternate route for drivers is Greenville Avenue, which is located just over a couple miles east of Central Expressway.

“There’s going to be different lane closures through this operation. There will be times when it is narrowed and backed up both northbound and southbound of US-75, but then also times when the frontage road will be carrying the traffic with all lanes closed on the highway,” said Mitchell.

The temporary traffic headache is all for a good cause, as installation for the Northaven Trail Pedestrian Bridge is scheduled for this weekend. At over 200 feet, the arched bridge will provide a safe crossing for trail users and is expected to open in October.

Meanwhile, TxDOT says it’s a good idea for pedestrians to avoid the area this weekend as well.