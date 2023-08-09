Transformer delivery causes major traffic delays east of Dallas

A 620,000 lb. transformer passed through Terrell, Forney, Sunnyvale and Mesquite on Friday afternoon. The delivery forced lanes along Highway 80 to close.

TERRELL, Texas — Several cities east of Dallas endured serious traffic delays due to a transformer delivery.

The Lake Hubbard Power Plant is getting a major new piece of equipment. According to Sunnyvale Police Chief Bill Vegas, the 620,000 lb. transformer was manufactured in Victoria, Texas.

“It’s a very slow-moving process,” Vegas said.

The City of Forney said it has been on the road for more than a week.

Drivers like Sunnyvale resident David Geis were at a standstill in Sunnyvale.

“Chaos,” Geis said. “It’s just a mess.”

Driver Gene Langpop was stuck in traffic for more than two hours.

“Somebody decided to do it today at this time on a Friday,” Langpop said. “You can’t go anywhere. You’re trapped.”

Vegas told WFAA that TXDOT permitted the load, but in a statement to WFAA, TXDOT said it was not in charge of the operation.

The decision to deliver it during Friday afternoon was due to safety, Vegas said.

“Because they need a lot of daytime," Vegas said, "a lot of light with a heavy load like this."

Multiple organizations involved with the project -- including the Lake Hubbard Power Plant, where it's headed -- did not respond to requests for more information.

While this process is tedious, city leaders from Terrell and Sunnyvale said it’s necessary due to the area’s population growth.

“There’s gonna be a lot of houses that benefit from it,” Vegas said. “Kaufmann County, as we know, is one of the fastest growing counties in the nation.”

A spokesperson for the city of Terrell said the addition of the transformer would generate electricity for an additional 125,000 homes.