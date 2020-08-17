I-30 completely shut down after two 18-wheelers, multiple cars involved in serious wreck, Rowlett police say

This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Interstate 30 will be completely closed down for several hours early Monday morning, Rowlett police said, while they work to clear a serious wreck that left multiple people seriously hurt.
An 18-wheeler collided with another car shortly before 3 a.m. near the Dalrock Road exit on the bridge over Lake Ray Hubbard, officials said. Then, a second 18-wheeler crossed over and hit two other cars.
Two people were flown from the scene due to their injuries, according to authorities.
Both trucks turned onto their sides, and there is a fuel spill, police said.
Authorities have not given an exact time for when they expect lanes to begin to reopen, but said both directions would likely be shut down at a minimum until around 9 a.m.