Tanker explosion shuts down most of U.S. 75, TxDOT says

All lanes on the northbound side of the highway had been shut down after the incident near Renner Road, officials said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

A tanker explosion has shut down all northbound lanes of U.S. 75 and some southbound lanes, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.

A fuel truck overturned and fuel spilled, Richardson police said in a tweet. A vehicle fire then broke out.

The explosion happened sometime Wednesday morning, TxDOT officials said.