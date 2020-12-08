Tanker explosion shuts down most of U.S. 75, TxDOT says

This is a breaking story and will be updated.
A tanker explosion has shut down all northbound lanes of U.S. 75 and some southbound lanes, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.
A fuel truck overturned and fuel spilled, Richardson police said in a tweet. A vehicle fire then broke out.
The explosion happened sometime Wednesday morning, TxDOT officials said.
According to police, the northbound lanes are currently shut down at the Campbell Road exit. The incident is near the President George Bush Turnpike.