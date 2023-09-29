Fort Worth adds first red bus lane in downtown

The red bus lane opened Thursday, Sept. 28 in front of Fort Worth Central Station.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The City of Fort Worth announced it began the first red bus lane in the DFW metroplex, just in front of of Fort Worth Central Station.

The lane opened on Thursday, Sept. 28 along Jones Street between Eighth and 19th streets, and its goal is to "increase bus service efficiency and decrease confusion for drivers in downtown Fort Worth," according to a city release.

The City of Fort Worth’s Transportation & Public Works Department identified the opportunity to pilot this new traffic safety approach along the street that runs in front of Central Station.

“This pilot lets us get a jumpstart on addressing the mobility needs of the 100,000 people expected to call Fort Worth home over the next five years. The red lane designation will enhance bus service travel times, convenience and safety for all in the downtown area,” said District 9 Councilmember Elizabeth Beck.

Fort Worth will be one of only three cities in Texas approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to install this safety enhancement, the City said. These bus-specific lanes have helped ease traffic congestion in other Texas metros like Austin and Houston.

“We are excited to implement this unique tool for our city as we seek to implement innovative solutions that advance how we move around, particularly in downtown,” said Fort Worth’s Transportation & Public Works Assistant Director Kelly Porter.

The bus lane project is funded by the City’s Transit Initiatives Fund, according to Fort Worth officials.