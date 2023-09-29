Fort Worth police officer shoots dog who bit him while he responded to call, officials say

Fort Worth PD responded to reports of a woman spraying an elderly man and hitting him with a baseball bat. A dog at the residence charged the cop and bit his leg.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth officer shot a dog after being charged at and bitten on the leg while responding to a call for a woman allegedly assaulting an elderly man, the department said Thursday in a news release.

Police did not say if the dog survived or not.

According to Fort Worth PD, officers responded at approximately 8:35 p.m. Wednesday to the 6200 block of Kentwood Place for a domestic disturbance call. Fort Worth PD said it was reported that during the disturbance, a woman had sprayed bug spray on an elderly man, hit him with a baseball bat and also assaulted another male resident.

Officers got to the residence at approximately 9:10 p.m. and found people in the front yard arguing. An officer exited his vehicle and started speaking with a woman, identified as Michelle Henson. As the officer spoke with Henson, a large dog ran at him aggressively, Fort Worth police said. The officer ran back to the driver's side of his patrol vehicle, but the dog continued to run after him and bit his left leg, according to Fort Worth PD.

The officer fired three shots from point blank range and struck the dog, police said. Henson was "struck on her left ankle by an unknown object, possibly a bullet fragment or fragment of pavement," according to Fort Worth police.

Officers provided medical attention at the scene, and Henson was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Henson was charged with Injury to the Elderly and Assault Bodily Injury – Family Member, and upon release from the hospital was transported to Fort Worth City Jail.

No other citizens or officers were injured, Fort Worth police said. The condition of the dog was not shared by police.

The officer who fired his weapon has worked for the Fort Worth Police Department for two-and-a-half years.