A Fort Worth highway will be shut down in one direction Friday night

U.S. 287 is being closed for construction as part of the Southeast Connector project.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A stretch of the U.S. 287 highway in Fort Worth will be shut down entirely Friday night until noon Saturday for construction.

The southbound lanes of 287 will be closed at Village Creek Road as crews work on the Southeast Connector project in southeast Fort Worth. The lanes will close at 8 p.m. Friday and re-open at noon Saturday.

Southbound drivers on 287 will be detoured to the frontage road and then back to the highway, which reopens after the Village Creek exit.