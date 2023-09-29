A Fort Worth highway will be shut down in one direction Friday night

FORT WORTH, Texas — A stretch of the U.S. 287 highway in Fort Worth will be shut down entirely Friday night until noon Saturday for construction.
The southbound lanes of 287 will be closed at Village Creek Road as crews work on the Southeast Connector project in southeast Fort Worth. The lanes will close at 8 p.m. Friday and re-open at noon Saturday.
Southbound drivers on 287 will be detoured to the frontage road and then back to the highway, which reopens after the Village Creek exit.
The Southeast Connector project is a 14-mile widening and rebuilding of lanes along Interstate 20, Interstate 820 and U.S. 287, including reconstructing interchanges in the area. The project began construction this year and is expected to continue to at least 2028.