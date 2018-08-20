We asked you about the most annoying habits of DFW drivers, and you answered – big time. After sorting through more than 1,000 comments and complaints on our Facebook page, we've whittled them down to a list of the ten best. Or at least the ten that showed up the most in our comments. We'll try to reveal one each day, counting down to No. 1. Check out the running list below.

No. 2: Texting/using cellphone while driving

This one fell *just* short of our top spot, but it's definitely the most dangerous habit on the list, and, as of Sept. 1 of last year, illegal in the state of Texas. Before we delve into the Facebook comments, let's put texting while driving into perspective, courtesy of the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration: Sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for five seconds, which, at 55 mph, would be like driving the length of a football field with your eyes closed. Not good.

And even when texting while driving isn't obviously dangerous, it's annoying. Point in case:

Texting while driving is dangerous – and highly annoying.

Did we mention that it's also dangerous?

