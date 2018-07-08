We asked you about the most annoying habits of DFW drivers, and you answered – big time. After sorting through more than 1,000 comments and complaints on our Facebook page, we've whittled them down to a list of the ten best. Or at least the ten that showed up the most in our comments. We'll try to reveal one each day, counting down to No. 1. Check out the running list below.

No. 8: Living out 'your own personal NASCAR fantasy'

Sorry to our friends at Texas Motor Speedway, but they only offer the second-most intense form of auto racing in North Texas. Try North Central Expressway when it's not bumper to bumper.

Full-throttle speeding, weaving in and out of traffic, swerving two lanes at a time, pulling into NorthPark like:

Facebook commenter Emily Pyburn eloquently summed up the frustration – and fear – that comes from this:

The frustration of drivers living out "your own personal NASCAR fantasy." (Facebook)

Another way to put it: People just drive too fast, and that's different than asking people to drive too slow, which we'll get to later on this list.

