You might think the road on your commute is the most congested in all of North Texas – and maybe, on some days, it is – but thanks to Texas A&M, now we know for sure.

The university's Transportation Institute produces all kind of studies and reports related to mobility and roads, including an annual list of the most congested roads in Texas. We decided to take a look at how DFW roads fared on the most recent list, which was published last year. The rankings are formed from delay times, traffic volume and other transportation data. Check out the full methodology here.

Surprisingly, DFW didn't appear on the list until No. 4, lagging behind Houston and Austin for the top stretches of congestion.

Harris County actually claimed six of the top 10 most congested roads to Dallas County's three. So at least we got that going for us.

Here are the eight most congested roads in DFW, per the A&M rankings, with the roads' statewide rank in parentheses.

1. Woodall Rodgers Freeway (Dallas) from U.S. 75/North Central Expressway to North Beckley Avenue (4)

2. Stemmons Freeway/I-35E (Dallas) from John Carpenter Freeway to Interstate 30 (6)

3. U.S. 75 from LBJ Freeway to Woodall Rodgers (10)

4. U.S. 75 from President George Bush Turnpike to LBJ (16)

5. I-35E (Denton) from Texas 121 to LBJ (19)

6. LBJ from U.S. 75 to Texas 78 (20)

7. I-345/U.S. 75 from U.s. 75 to U.S. 175 (22)

8. I-35W (Fort Worth) from Texas 183 to I-30 (24)

