2 injured in crash on I-20 at Dowdy Ferry Road

Officials said one of the victims was rescued after being pinned inside a vehicle.

Two people have been transported to the hospital after being injured in a crash on Interstate 20 at Dowdy Ferry Road in Dallas, officials said.

The crash has prompted crews to shut down all westbound lanes of I-20 at the scene of the accident.

As of 12:55 p.m. Thursday, officials said one person is in critical condition and the other person is expected to survive. One of the victims was rescued after being pinned inside a vehicle, the Dallas County Sheriff's Department said.

Police say a person who called in the accident reported that a van and construction truck was involved in the incident.

