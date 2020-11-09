2 injured in crash on I-20 at Dowdy Ferry Road

Two people have been transported to the hospital after being injured in a crash on Interstate 20 at Dowdy Ferry Road in Dallas, officials said.
The crash has prompted crews to shut down all westbound lanes of I-20 at the scene of the accident.
As of 12:55 p.m. Thursday, officials said one person is in critical condition and the other person is expected to survive. One of the victims was rescued after being pinned inside a vehicle, the Dallas County Sheriff's Department said.
Police say a person who called in the accident reported that a van and construction truck was involved in the incident.
