COVID-19 updates: Parkland Hospital closes one of its coronavirus units

The tactical care unit opened on March 25 and closed on Sept. 1.

This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.

Parkland Hospital confirmed its tactical care unit is empty of COVID-19 patients and closed on Sept. 1.

The unit was used for patient care before and after surgery. Hospital officials said all positive COVID-19 patients since been moved to traditional wards dedicated to coronavirus care.

Parkland said it has room in its new COVID-19 units to accommodate a spike in hospitalizations if needed.

The tactical care unit opened on March 25.

According to state health data, there were more than 3,500 COVID-19 patients in hospitals as of 5 p.m. Thursday. This means, more than 11,000 hospital beds are currently available throughout the state.

One month ago, on Aug. 10, Texas health officials reported 7,304 patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19.

In Dallas County, 354 patients were reported to be in acute care for COVID-19 as of Sept. 9. This is 234 fewer patients than what was reported about a month ago, when county health officials reported 588 patients in acute care on Aug. 7.