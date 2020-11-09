Investigation underway after child injured in shooting, Dallas police say

Witnesses told police they heard shots Friday morning near the 1300 block of Bank Street.

A child has been transported to the hospital after being injured in a shooting Friday, Dallas police said.

Witnesses told officers they heard shots being fired Friday morning near the 1300 block of Bank Street. Officials said the child who was injured is expected to survive.

Authorities said officers are currently working a domestic violence call in the location and the investigation remains ongoing.

It is unclear if anyone has been taken into custody at this time.

