Dallas Wings suspect WNBA player contract of Kitija Laksa, say she'll remain overseas this summer

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Wings have suspended the WNBA player contract of one of its newest additions – Kitija “Kit” Laksa.

In February 2023, the team announced the EuroLeague MVP would be a part of the roster in hopes that her stellar shooting ability would be a good fit ahead of the 2023 season.

Dallas Wings President and CEO Greg Bibb said Laska was a highly sought after player and her accolades attest to that.

"She chose Dallas," Bibb said about how it speaks volumes about the Wings organization.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Wings said Laksa will be remaining in Europe this summer “to fulfill overseas commitments,” but that Dallas would reain Laksa’s playing rights.

The Wings have made some big changes to the team’s lineup with blockbuster trades and one of the league's best rookie classes from the 2023 WNBA Draft.

The Wings’ 2022 season came to a disappointing end after losing in a “win-or-go-home” Game 3 to the Connecticut Sun.

The team is entering its eighth season in North Texas with its first regular season game set for Saturday, May 20 against the Atlanta Dream. All of the team's home games are played at College Park Center in Arlington.