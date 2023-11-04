Meet the 2023 Dallas Wings draft class ahead of May tipoff

Bibb said the Wings organization wanted to build a roster around four components going into the draft: shooting, good-sizing, versatility and good people.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Shooters shoot! That mentality was clear for the Dallas Wings the night of the 2023 WNBA Draft when the organization selected some of the best offensive players in college basketball, including four in the first round.

Wings President and CEO Greg Bibb made a comment earlier this year that the team was looking for shooters and they got their wish, especially when they acquired the highest-scoring player in the NCAA this season – Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist.

Bibb explained the Wings organization wanted to build a roster around four components: shooting, good-sizing, versatility and good people.

And during a press conference to introduce the new draft class on Monday, April 17, it highlighted that the Wings organization hit all of those marks.

The six new Wings players add to notably one of the most diverse squads in the WNBA -- which now represents at least eight countries and nine languages, according to Bibb.

So, let's meet the new players who plan on making a positive impact on and off the court in DFW.

Maddy Siegrist

With the number three pick in the draft, the Wings secured none other than arguably the best shooter in the NCAA this year -- Maddy Siegrist.

Siegrist led the nation in scoring with 29.2 points per game.

She became just the fifth player in Division I women’s basketball history to score 1,000 points in a single season, and became the first DI player, male or female, to record 37 consecutive 20-points games this past season.

During her introductory press conference, Bibb spoke to Siegrist's talent, saying there are several parts to her game that he admired before going into draft night.

"Not only does she finish at the rim, but she finishes the game," Bibb said of her mentality.

Since being drafted, Siegrist said it's been a whirlwind but she's extremely excited to play for the Dallas Wings.

Her agenda: to be a great teammate and fit in where she's needed.

"I just want to be a sponge and learn as much as I can... And whatever my team needs me to do, I'll do," said Siegrist.

"I've only asked for her autograph twice," Dallas Wings Head Coach Latricia Trammell laughed before answering what Siegrist will bring to the table.

Trammell echoed Bibb in saying Siegrist is a versatile player who can score from multiple spots on the hardwood. "We'll definitely put her in the right position to propel her to be the best teammate."

Siegrist said she's looking forward to learning from the veterans on the team, like Arike Ogunbowale and Diamond DeShields, but also picking guard Veronica Burton's brain about her breakout season as a rookie last year.

Her coaching staff has compared her game to the great Elena Delle Donne, who currently plays for the Washington Mystics and has led her team to a WNBA championship on more than one occasion.

"I think this is going to be fun for all involved," Trammell said about working with Siegrist and watching her fit into the Wings' philosophy this season.

Siegrist said she has received a "first class experience" on being welcomed to the City of Dallas. She said she's just an old soul, whose faith and supporters mean the world to her. She hopes all of her Villanova fans will become Wings fans this upcoming WNBA season.

She compared the beginning of her pro journey to being like a freshman again, and is focused on growing her game, especially defensively.

But most importantly, her end game, she said, is bringing a championship to Dallas.

She’s a Texas girl now! 🤠



Make sure to tune in Friday to Good Morning Texas on @WFAA to see Maddy Siegrist’s feature with @TheJaneMcGarry 📺 pic.twitter.com/uOVQ1qhJ8h — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) April 17, 2023

Lou Lopez Senechal

The Wings selected UConn guard Lou Lopez Senechal with the number 5 pick in the first round, in which she made history as the first Mexican-born player to be drafted in the WNBA.

"It's a good feeling to be the first and I hope I'm not the last one," Senechal said. "I hope I serve as an example and keep inspiring others."

Senechal grew up in Grenoble, France and said it means a lot to represent and shine a light on both of her countries (Mexico and France) and three languages (Spanish, French and English).

During her introductory press conference, she expressed how excited she was about connecting with the Mexican community in DFW and inspiring those who wouldn't normally come to a WNBA game to attend this upcoming season.

Her dedication to her culture, her family, her preparation and her routine to become one of the best basketball players in NCAA this year, is what drew the Wings to choose her on draft night.

Bibb said not only is she one of the best shooters in the country, but she's a great person and "plays the game in a beautiful way."

Before transferring to UConn to play her senior year, Senechal had a remarkable career at Fairfield in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. She led them in scoring over four years and averaged 19.5 points.

"This is a young lady who sent out 280 emails just to play college basketball," Coach Trammell said. "She loves the game."

Senechal said her time at UConn challenged her, but she knew it was the place she would become a better player and transition into a professional career. She said her time at UConn gave her the opportunity to gain a lot of confidence.

Despite only being there one year, she embraced her role. She was a beast behind the arc, where she totaled a third of her baskets – shooting 44%. Senechal was a walking double double, averaging nearly 16 points per game.

Senechal is a creator off the bounce and excels in transition too, so expect to see her in the two spot this season, Trammell said.

Trammell said her competitive spirit and will to win is something she admires in Senechal.

Senechal said she is happy to be a part of the Wings now, and her goal is to build, to be a better defender, and to learn both on and off the court.

But you may have to wait a few extra months before seeing Senechal take the floor. She is currently recovering after suffering a knee injury before the end of her UConn season.

Two Latinas were drafted in the top five of the 2023 WNBA Draft this year!



Brazilian-born Stephanie Soares and Mexican-born Lou Lopez Sénéchal were drafted using back-to-back picks; both are now members of the Dallas Wings 👏 pic.twitter.com/kIVa5qmMkw — WNBA Fans Only (@WNBAFansOnly) April 18, 2023

Stephanie Soares

In one of the biggest surprises of draft night, the Washington Mystics traded their fourth pick, Iowa State’s Stephanie Soares, to Dallas minutes after making their selection. Washington got back a first round pick in 2025 and second-round pick in 2024.

Soares said she was next to her brothers when she heard she was traded and was met with high fives. She said the warmth she felt from the Wings organization was immediate and she just felt "pure excitement" to be drafted.

Before she tore her ACL in January 2023, Soares was a force in the paint – becoming the sixth player in Iowa State history to record a 20-rebound game. She also represented Brazil at the 2022 FIBA South American Women’s Championship and helped lead them to the Gold Medal.

The Sao Paulo native hopes when she has the chance, she'll inspire others in her country like the fellow Brazilians who played in the WNBA before her.

She's 6'6" and plays like a guard -- her versality and the moves she makes to create space and get to the basket will make her one to watch when she's healthy and able to start training again.

Soares is currently 15 weeks post-op and will miss the 2023 WNBA season, but the Wings said they are confident in her potential and the future impact she will make on the court next season. In fact, her poise on the bench following her injury let Coach Trammell know she was going to be a great fit too.

"She was a peer coach," Trammell said. "She was engaged with her teammates in what they wanted to accomplish on the court."

Soares is happy to be a part of the Wings organization and even more exciting, she gets to do it with an Iowa State teammate, Ashley Joens who was drafted by the Wings in the second round.

"It's awesome to be able to go through this process with her," said Soares.

But for now, Soares will not be making the move to Dallas. She'll remain at Iowa State continuing her medical care.

Abby Meyers

The Wings with the number 11th pick in the first round selected Maryland guard Abby Meyers.

She averaged 14.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Terrapins. And before taking on her pivotal role as co-captain there, she was named the 2022 Ivy League Player of the Year. She was also named a 2022 All-American Honorable Mention and was most recently name to the 2023 All-Big Ten Second Team.

During her introductory press conference, Meyers said she's had a whirlwind of a week and is receiving a ton of support after being drafted -- including shout-outs and invites from her fellow Jewish community, which holds a lot of importance to her.

"It's great to be recognized for that," said Meyers.

She joked being drafted into the WNBA may not hit her until she retires, but she's extremely grateful for the Wings and the opportunity.

"It's going to be a cool story to tell when I'm older," said Meyers.

Meyers had previously been following Dallas after her former teammate Bella Alarie was selected by the Wings in 2020.

"I swear I'm not following her," Meyers joked.

Meyers said Alarie has been an amazing mentor along her journey and even gave her a crew-neck shirt after learning she was chosen by the Wings.

Both came from the Ivy-League and Meyers said she hopes to be an inspiration for the younger generation, especially if they come from a mid-major conference.

Meyers said the love for the game of basketball comes naturally to her and encourages those who have a dream to continue to work toward it.

Meyers said she's just a small person from a small town whose always had confidence in her game. She hopes to have fun in the league and is ready to get to work.

But first, she has to finish school. Meyers is still finishing up her program at Maryland and will make her way to Dallas in the coming weeks.

Ivy 🤝 Big 10 🔜 WNBA pic.twitter.com/guCLM31E1z — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) April 12, 2023

Ashley Joens

The Wings selected Ashley Joens with the number 19 pick. The 6'1" forward is versatile on offense and finished her career at Iowa State with 21.6 points per game, 9.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Joens concluded her five-year career at Iowa State ranked ninth all-time NCAA Division I women's basketball with 3,060 career points. She was also named the Cheryl Miller Award winner for the third straight season following her third season with more than 600 points.

During her introductory press conference, she was asked about choosing to use her extra year of play to stay at Iowa State before leaving for the draft.

"I was able to grow my game on scoring in all three levels," said Joens.

She said she also learned how to handle to ball better.

Joens is one of the nation's top small forward players. She's excited to start her pro journey with the Wings -- along with another Iowa State teammate, Stephanie Soares.

"We know each other's game," Joens said. "To continue to grow and learn will be special."

Joens is currently finishing up at Iowa State and will make her way to Dallas soon.

9th all-time in career points scored in NCAA Division I history 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/A7wu7GWHAc — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) April 13, 2023

Paige Robinson

The Wings rounded out the 2023 Draft with Paige Robinson as the 31st pick. Robison, a 5'10" guard from Illinois State, averaged 18.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

Robinson had a standout season-high performance against Wisconsin where she scored 37 points (14-19 from the field). In her final season with Illinois, she was a First-Team All-Mid West Region and First Team All-Great Lakes Valley honoree.

What drew the Wings to Robinson?

Coach Trammell said it was her humbleness and her grind.

"I think a lot of her, and looking forward to spending time with her," said Trammell.

And it helps that she's too a very exceptional shooter.

"She can knock down a shot pretty consistently," Trammell said. "... impressed with her ability to score the basketball."

Robinson, who is finishing grad school at Illinois State, said she's excited to get down to Dallas.

"I'm going to go in with all the confidence in the world and continue to grow," she said.

And like Meyers, coming from a mid-major conference, she's looking forward to proving what she can do on the court for the Wings.

Just a kid from Bethany. pic.twitter.com/hKAji3PxHA — Illinois State Women’s Basketball (@RedbirdWBB) April 17, 2023

It's bigger than basketball

Coach Trammell credits Bibb and the entire Wings organization for scouting and putting effort into getting it right for this upcoming WNBA season.

Training camp is expected to begin soon, and Trammell said she's looking forward to the competitiveness and talent that will take the floor.

"We got the best shooters in the draft in my opinion," Trammell said. "They are going to create a lot of havoc for other teams."

Trammell notes that she's new, her staff is new and everyone has taken a different path to get here. She wants to celebrate that because at the end of the day, it's bigger than basketball.

Trammell believes the job is about creating lasting bonds and giving her players the best experience they can have with the Wings organization.

Bibb said if you look across the draft class, not only is the team fortunate to have some of the best players in the NCAA, “They’re all really good teammates and really good people."

A lot of team bonding activities are planned, and Trammel said she can't wait to play a game of H.O.R.S.E. with her new squad!