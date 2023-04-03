Be a 'Rebel' | The Dallas Wings unveil new retro-inspired uniforms ahead of upcoming 2023 season

The Wings said the new line’s goal is to pay homage to the state of Texas and its bold personalities.

DALLAS — Women’s basketball is at its height right now, and the Dallas Wings are hoping to honor it’s history and future with some new threads ahead of the upcoming season.

The Wings recently unveiled their “Rebel Edition” uniform in partnership with the WNBA and Nike after teasing a little sneak peek online.

It’s a bold look and retro-inspired with the team’s signature volt green and blue stripped design.

The Wings’ Pegasus mascot, Lightning, is stitched on the shorts, along with the team’s global logo on the belt buckle.

The vibrant stripes that run throughout the uniform are to “highlight the strength, speed and unity that comes with being part of the Dallas Wings organization and the team’s growing legacy.”

And what does the volt green signify?

The Wings said it, “embodies the energy and excitement created by the players and impact they have on the next generation of athletes on and off the court.”

The uniform system from Nike features three game editions for each of the 12 teams in the WNBA, including the Heroine Edition, Explorer Edition and the Rebel Edition.

The new Rebel jersey apparel line is on sale at the Dallas Wings online shop. Jerseys can also be customized. Click here.

You may want to grab one ahead of the team’s home opener on May 20 against the Atlanta Dream! The game will tipoff at noon on their homecourt at College Park Center in Arlington, and it will air on WFAA Channel 8 at 2 p.m. CT.