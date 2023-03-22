Dallas Wings announce Basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman as official team ambassador

“I will do anything in my power to help connect them [Dallas Wings] to so many great people in our community," said Lieberman.

DALLAS — This partnership will be magic!

Basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman has been announced as the official team ambassador for the Dallas Wings.

Lieberman will help the Wings in business development and brand expansion across DFW, as well as partner with the organization on community efforts through Nancy Lieberman Charities.

“Nancy has been a huge supporter of the Wings since the team arrived in Dallas. We’re thrilled that she has agreed to join our organization in an official capacity,” Dallas Wings President and CEO Greg Bibb said in a news release.

Lieberman, aka "Lady Magic", is a two-time Olympian, three-time All-American and two time-time collegiate national champion and Wade Trophy winner. She played basketball professionally for over 20 years and was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1996 and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999.

And guess who the legend’s first professional team was when the Women’s Professional League launched… the Dallas Diamonds. She was the team’s first-ever draft pick in 1980. In 1984, Lieberman led the Diamond to a league championship and was named MVP. She went on to play in the WNBA for the Phoenix Mercury and then Detroit Shock (now the Dallas Wings).

Following her playing career, Lieberman has been a coach in the NBA, WNBA, G-League and currently serves as the head coach for the BIG3’s Power.

In 2015, Lieberman became only the second woman in history to join the coaching staff of an NBA team with the Sacramento Kings. In 2018, she led her BIG3 team to a championship and was named Coach of the Year, again making history as the first-ever female to do so.

“As one of the most prominent voices in our sport, Nancy has been an advocate for women’s basketball throughout the country and especially in the DFW, dating back to her days as a number one draft pick for the Dallas Diamonds. With her ties in North Texas and beyond, she is no doubt a great addition to our front office team,” said Bibb.

Lieberman also is currently an NBA analyst for Bally Sports.

“I cannot express how humbled I am to be an Ambassador for the WNBA’s Dallas Wings. My heart and home have been in the metroplex for 43 years. I’m so proud of what the Wings organization represents and the enormous amount of talent that’s on the court,” Lieberman said. “I will do anything in my power to help connect them to so many great people in our community.”

In November 2022, when the Wings dropped their game schedule for the upcoming 2023 WNBA season, Lieberman was featured in the promo.

🎥 NOW PLAYING: the Dallas Wings 2k23 schedule pic.twitter.com/hvXUfxLCrg — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) November 30, 2022

Lieberman’s charitable efforts across DFW have shown how much she values the community. She regularly hosts basketball clinics and her charity, Nancy Lieberman Charities, serve over five million children per year and has built over 100 ‘Dream Courts’ across the country.

In partnership with the Wings, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Dallas Independent School District and the Dallas Police Department, Lieberman is set to unveil the newest Dream Court on Thursday, March 30 at Dr. Frederick Douglas Todd Sr. Middle School in Dallas.

Lieberman also serves children across the country through Educational College Scholarships, Social Justice Lecture Series and mentorship programs. And with her guidance, the Wings, too, hope to be a prominent leader in serving the DFW community as well.