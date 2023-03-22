Volunteers needed for NCAA Women's Final Four weekend in Dallas

The free four-day Women’s Final Four festival called “Tourney Town” includes games, giveaways, food and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — North Texans here’s your chance to be involved in March Madness. The Dallas Sports Commission and DFW’s WNBA team, the Dallas Wings, are encouraging people sign up to volunteer when the city hosts the NCAA Women’s Final Four.

The free four-day Women’s Final Four festival called “Tourney Town” includes games, giveaways, food and more at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center from Thursday, March 30 to Sunday, April 2.

There are several volunteer opportunities with both day and night shifts and every volunteer will get to sport a Women’s Final Four polo and jacket.

“It’s a great way to participate and celebrate and grow the game of women’s basketball,” said Dallas Wings guard Veronica Burton.

A couple incentives? If you work two or more shifts or three or more at Tourney Town, you may win a chance to see Taylor Swift when she comes to Dallas for her Eras Tour at AT&T Stadium and a chance to see the Final Four action up close with tickets to the tournament.

All volunteers must be 18 years or older and pass a background check. If you’re a giveaway winner, you will be contacted directly between Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 by noon.

Click here to sign up. Once your account is registered, sign up to volunteer at Tourney Town!

Dallas was recently named America's top market for sports business. And this won't be the last time Dallas hosts the Women's NCAA Tournament, the city also won the bid to host the Final Four again in 2031.