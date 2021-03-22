UNT tries to punch its ticket to the Sweet 16

UNT takes on Villanova in the second round of the NCAA tournament with a chance to make more history with a first-ever trip to the Sweet 16.

The 13th-seeded Mean Green are riding high, coming off an unprecedented tournament victory over fourth-seeded Purdue. UNT absorbed every blow the Big 10 heavyweight Boilermakers could dish out and then delivered their own knockout punch in overtime to win their first-round game 78-69.

Villanova found a winning formula in their tournament opener, despite not having their senior leader Collin Gillespie, who missed the game with a torn MCL. The Wildcats employed a strong defensive effort and took care of the basketball in their 73-63 win over Big South champion Winthrop.

UNT guard Javion Hamlet led the Mean Green with 24 points in their history-making win. His story is one of the best in the entire tournament. Lightly recruited in high school, he was forced to take the JUCO route and took a long and winding road to get to UNT and now the national stage. And his father’s sweater, featuring a picture of Javion, has made quite a splash on social media.

Javion Hamlet's dad showed up to the North Texas game with a sweater listing all of his son's accomplishments ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DbheJMMTtF — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 20, 2021

The Mean Green are an example of all that is good about March Madness: a small program getting a chance to show what it can do on the national stage.