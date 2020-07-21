UIL delays fall sports schedule for some, but not all, high school teams

On the new schedule, the state championships would take place in January 2021.

The University Interscholastic League released its plans for sports programs at high schools around Texas on Monday. And the majority of their changes apply to larger schools in major metropolitan areas.

For smaller conferences— 1A through 4A— the schedule for the 2020 football season looks to remain largely on schedule.

Practices can begin on Aug. 3, games can begin on Aug. 27, and the remainder of the season stays on the original schedule, with championships concluding in mid-December.

But for 5A and 6A— schools that tend to be located in large cities including Dallas, Houston and other cities with large populations that are more likely to have many COVID-19 cases— the schedule is dramatically revamped.

In 5A and 6A conferences, practices cannot begin until Sept. 7.

The first possible day for games is Sept. 24.

The District Certification deadline is pushed back until Dec. 8.

And the state championships would take place in January of 2021.

Modified UIL Activities Calendar & COVID-19 Guidelines for 2020-2021 School Year



Press Release ⬇️https://t.co/sv3boFOD43



Full COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Guidelines ⬇️https://t.co/o3qFFIZxrF



More COVID-19 Information ⬇️https://t.co/lE7fRyRbWY pic.twitter.com/vuWybpYVQ8 — Texas UIL (@uiltexas) July 21, 2020

Earlier this month, the UIL released guidelines for summer sports conditioning and band practice.

Face masks have been required for all students engaging in summer conditioning and marching band activities.

Indoor workouts have been limited to 50% capacity.

The UIL had already implemented certain protocols that require teachers and staff to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms before being allowed to participate in UIL activities each day.

Teachers and staff must report to the district if they have these symptoms or are tested positive for COVID-19. They also must report if they came into close contact with a person who is positive for COVID-19.

Any person, including student, staff, or visitor, must wait the 14-day period until they can return to campus or any area where UIL activities are being conducted.