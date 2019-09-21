The well-worn adage that everything's bigger in Texas definitely applies when it comes to college football.

According to the newly released 2019 rankings by Forbes magazine for the 25 most valuable college football programs around the country, the top two spots are occupied by Texas A&M University in College Station, which plays in the SEC conference, and the University of Texas at Austin, which plays in the Big 12.

In the past three years through 2018, Texas A&M's annual average profits from college football were $94 million, tops in the nation, while its average annual revenue was $147 million, according to Forbes. The UT Longhorns are nipping at the Aggies' heels, with the same revenue figure of $147 million but are in second place because of the program's paltry $92 million in average annual profits.

Forbes said the reason Texas A&M surged to the top of the college football valuation rankings is a huge surge in alumni contributions tied to athletics construction projects.

To see the Top 25 most valuable college programs, click here.

