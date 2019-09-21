DALLAS — With the 100th season of the National Football League underway, all teams have seen their valuations rise since last year, with the average value jumping 11 percent to $2.86 billion.

That's according to Forbes, which released its 22nd Annual NFL Team Valuations. The Dallas Cowboys' value jumped 10 percent and remained at the No. 1 spot for the 13th year in a row.

Dallas is the only team to crack the $5 billion valuation, with No. 2 New England Patriots the only team in the $4 billion range.

The Cowboys also were No. 1 far and away in terms of revenue ($950 million) and operating income ($420 million) for the 2018 season. The Patriots took the No. 2 spot for both of those figures, as well, with $600 million and $240 million, respectively. However, Houston ranked No. 4 for its revenue of $497 million and No. 3 for its operating income of $176 million.

Other factors Forbes considers in its valuation are debt and the economics of the team’s stadium but not the value of its real estate. The increase in team values this year was fueled in large part by relaxed ownership and debt rules as well as more lucrative media deals expected in 2022, per Forbes.

