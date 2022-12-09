FC Dallas' Sebastian Lletget, singer Becky G are engaged!

Becky G has been frequently seen at FC Dallas games after Sebastian Lletget was signed to the team in August.

FRISCO, Texas — Some happy news for a beloved couple seen frequently in North Texas ... FC Dallas midfielder Sebastian Lletget and singer Becky G are engaged!

Lletget and the singer, name Rebbeca Gomez, announced their engagement on their Instagram accounts.

Becky G has been frequently seen at FC Dallas games after Lletget was signed to the team in August. Lletget came to Toyota Stadium in the middle of the season from New England Revolution.

The couple has been together for more than six years, according to an interview the singer had with People magazine earlier this year.

FC Dallas, a self-proclaimed "Becky G superfan," expressed its congratulations on Twitter, stating the club was excited for the pair.