Max Duggan first TCU player to win national QB award since trophy was named after TCU QB from 1938

FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU senior Max Duggan has been named the 2022 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award winner. Duggan is the first Horned Frog to win the nation’s oldest quarterback trophy which is named after the former TCU star.

Including Duggan, over the past 15 years, Davey O’Brien Award winners’ teams have combined for an overall record of 188-16 (.922). He is the ninth straight recipient to lead his team to the College Football Playoffs and is looking to become the fourth in that group to claim a national championship.

Duggan has led the Horned Frogs to a 12-1 record and the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff. On the year, he completed 239 of 368 passes (64.9 percent) for 3,321 yards with 30 touchdowns against four interceptions. In addition, he rushed 112 times for 404 yards and six touchdowns.

Duggan's senior season performance has already earned him these other awards and finalist nominations:

Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year

2022 All-Big 12 Football First Team

Walter Camp Award (awarded to the collegiate American football player of the year, as decided by a group of NCAA coaches and sports information directors)

2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm winner (awarded to the nation's top upperclassman quarterback in college football)

Heisman Trophy Award finalist

Duggan ranks seventh in yards per pass attempt (9.0), ninth in the nation in passing efficiency (165.5), and is tied for ninth in points responsible for (218). In addition, he is 12th in passing touchdowns (30), 16th in passing yards (3,321) and 25th in total offense (286.5).

In 2022, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound quarterback has directed one of the nation’s most prolific offenses. TCU ranks sixth in the NCAA in scoring offense (40.3 points per game) and 16th in total offense (473.0 yards per game).

Ohio State junior C.J. Stroud and USC sophomore Caleb Williams were award finalists alongside Duggan. Ballots were distributed following the completion of the finalists’ championship games on Saturday and voting closed on Sunday morning.

Seventy total ballots were tabulated from the Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee, which includes select media members, college football experts and former winners. Committee members ranked each player (1st, 2nd, 3rd) on their ballot.

Three bonus ballots from the Davey O’Brien Fan Vote were added based on social media fan votes recorded on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Duggan claimed the first-place votes on each platform.

Duggan was named the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award winner live on the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN. He will be honored in person on Feb. 20 at the 46th Annual Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner at the Fort Worth Club in Fort Worth.

In 1938, TCU quarterback Davey O’Brien became the first player ever to win the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award in the same year. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1955. O’Brien was drafted fourth overall in the 1939 NFL Draft and earned Pro Bowl honors in his rookie season after setting a National Football League record for season passing yardage. The NFL’s highest-paid player retired after the 1940 season to become an FBI agent.

The award is overseen by the Davey O’Brien Foundation, which is headquartered in Fort Worth, and has given away more than $1.2 million in scholarships and university grants to help high school and college athletes transform leadership on the field into leadership in life.

