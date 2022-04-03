Panther City Lacrosse Club opens 2nd season in NLL on Friday

Texas' first ever NLL team kicks off its second season at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Dec. 9.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT WORTH, Texas — Panther City Lacrosse Club opens up its second season in the National Lacrosse League (NLL) on Friday night against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs.

The team will play its home games at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth and is the first professional indoor lacrosse team, also known as "box lacrosse," in Texas.

Panther City is set to play an 18-game regular season, split evenly between home and away. For a look at the full schedule, click here.

Meet the team

Panther City Lacrosse Club announced its roster in late November. Here is a breakdown:

Goalies: Nick Damude and Cam MacLeod

Defense: Liam Byrnes, Chad Cummings, Patrick Foley, Matt Hossack, Josh Medeiros, Brooker Muir, Liam Patten, Connor Sellars and Nate Wade

Transition: Tyler Burton and Tony Malcom

Forward: Phil Caputo, Patrick Dodds, Jonathan Donville, Dean Fairall, Nathan Grenon, Will Malcom, Evan Messenger, Cam Milligan and Cam Wengreniuk

More information

At each of the nine home games this season, Panther City Lacrosse Club will honor its "community champions":

Dec. 9 – Meals on Wheels: Meals On Wheels, Inc. of Tarrant County started in 1973 as a collaboration between 11 faith-based organizations in downtown Fort Worth to bring food to the elderly. Approximately 1.4 million meals per year are prepared and delivered in Tarrant County.

Dec. 17 – A Wish With Wings: Founded in 1982, a Wish with Wings was Texas’ first wish-granting agency and has granted the wishes of over 1,700 Texas children who have life-threatening medical conditions.

Feb. 11 – Boys & Girls Club of Tarrant County: Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County is committed to being the premier youth development program in our community, a low-cost or free resource available to all, providing a safe and welcoming environment.

Feb. 18 – Inter-Tribal Council of AT&T Employees: Focuses on creating common interest Native American organization open to all employees, active and retired, committed to the cultural development, career advancement, education, understanding and the general well-being of all employees and more specifically Native Americans.

March 4 – Fort Worth Library System: Featuring 18 branches throughout Fort Worth, the Fort Worth Library is committed to building a community of learners and dreams and partnered with Panther City previously to provide lacrosse kits available for check out.

March 18 – One Safe Place: A comprehensive crime prevention agency devoted to preventing crime and violence in Tarrant County's neighborhoods, schools, and homes. They're a leader in building a safer community and overcoming the impact of violence through dynamic and sustained partnerships. Together they can help make our community safer for all.

March 24 – Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas (Fort Worth Chapter): Seeks the advancement of women in corporate, public and civic life. HWNT seeks to advance the educational, cultural, social, legal, and economic well-being of all women through a broader awareness of their role in society, business, and family – Fort Worth is the largest chapter in Texas with over 200 members.

April 1 – Cancer Care Services: Supports cancer patients, cares for caregivers, and empowers survivors to reduce the impact of cancer in Tarrant County

April 21 – United Way: United Way of Tarrant County dates back to 1922, when a group of Fort Worth community leaders gathered to consolidate the fundraising efforts of several local charities and continues to now provide leadership and harness resources to solve Tarrant County’s toughest social challenges.

You can follow the Panther City Lacrosse Club on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For tickets to Panther City games, click here.