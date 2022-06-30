FC Dallas falls to LAFC despite highlight reel Ferreira goal

Jesús Ferreira scored his league-leading 10th goal of the season in the 38th, a 30-yard free kick that hit the underside of the crossbar and went in.

Despite a highlight reel goal from Jesus Ferreira, FC Dallas fell to LAFC 3-1 in Banc of California Stadium on Wednesday night.

Ferreira's goal was his 10th of the season, which leads Major League Soccer. It was also his first career goal on a free kick, believe it or not. Ferreira stood over the free kick in the 38th minute, down 1-0, from easily more than 30 feet from the goal.

The USMNT standout curled the ball with a right-footed shot and knocked it in bar down with ease. Or, at least, he makes it look easy. Ferreira's goal leveled it up, but LAFC's depth of talent turned out to be too much in the second half.

Christian Arango finished a first touch goal on an impressive through ball from team captain and longtime Mexican national team player Carlos Vela. Arango's 57th minute goal put LAFC back in front, and Kwadwo Opoku issued the dagger in the 86th minute.

Maxime Crepeau saved two shots for LAFC. Maarten Paes saved eight shots for Dallas.