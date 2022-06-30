x
Soccer

FC Dallas falls to LAFC despite highlight reel Ferreira goal

Jesús Ferreira scored his league-leading 10th goal of the season in the 38th, a 30-yard free kick that hit the underside of the crossbar and went in.
FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes, left, makes a save in front of Los Angeles FC defender Ryan Hollingshead (24) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Los Angeles, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

LOS ANGELES — Editor's note: The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Despite a highlight reel goal from Jesus Ferreira, FC Dallas fell to LAFC 3-1 in Banc of California Stadium on Wednesday night.

Ferreira's goal was his 10th of the season, which leads Major League Soccer. It was also his first career goal on a free kick, believe it or not. Ferreira stood over the free kick in the 38th minute, down 1-0, from easily more than 30 feet from the goal. 

The USMNT standout curled the ball with a right-footed shot and knocked it in bar down with ease. Or, at least, he makes it look easy. Ferreira's goal leveled it up, but LAFC's depth of talent turned out to be too much in the second half.

WATCH: FC Dallas striker Jesus Ferreira scores league-leading 10th goal, first career off a free kick

Christian Arango finished a first touch goal on an impressive through ball from team captain and longtime Mexican national team player Carlos Vela. Arango's 57th minute goal put LAFC back in front, and Kwadwo Opoku issued the dagger in the 86th minute. 

WATCH: Christian Arango puts LAFC back on top, 2-1, in the 57th minute

WATCH: Kwadwo Opoku puts the match away in the 86th minute for LAFC

Maxime Crepeau saved two shots for LAFC. Maarten Paes saved eight shots for Dallas.

LAFC (11-3-3) next plays on Saturday against the Vancouver Whitecaps on the road, and Dallas (7-5-5) will host Inter Miami on Monday. FC Dallas sits fourth in the Western Conference standings with 26 points for the season.

    

