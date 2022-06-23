x
FC Dallas academy alum, US defender Reynolds joins Westerlo on loan from Roma

WESTERLO, Belgium — (AP) — American defender Bryan Reynolds has been loaned by Roma to Belgian club Westerlo for the 2022-23 season.

The newly promoted first-division club announced the arrival of Reynolds on Tuesday.

Reynolds, who turns 21 this month, played for FC Dallas in Major League Soccer from 2019-20 and joined Roma in February 2021. He made his Serie A debut that April and played in five matches but was limited to one league game in the first half of last season under coach Jose Mourinho. In January, he was loaned to Belgium’s Kortrijk.

He appeared in nine league matches for Kortrijk and scored in a 3-2 loss to Anderlecht on April 10.

Credit: AP
FC Dallas defender Bryan Reynolds passes the ball against Nashville SC during the second half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Reynolds made his U.S. debut in March 2021 in a friendly against Northern Ireland and also played last December against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

    

