17 FC Dallas players eligible for MLS All-Star game

Voting for the MLS All-Star game opened on June 21 and will close on July 1. Here's who can be picked from FC Dallas.

FRISCO, Texas — Major League Soccer (MLS) opened up the voting process for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game, where the league's best will take on the All-Star team from Mexico's top league, LIGA MX, at Allianz Field in Minnesota.

Seventeen FC Dallas players are eligible for selection for the All-Star game. To qualify for the ballot, players must have appeared in at least 50 percent of his club’s matches this season at the time the ballot was created on June 1, according to the league.

Twenty-six players will make the MLS All-Star roster. Twelve spots will be decided by a vote MLS players, fans, and media, with each of the voting groups weighted with a third of the vote. Twelve spots will be selected by the MLS All-Star coach, Adrian Heath of the host team Minnesota United FC. Then, two spots will be picked by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

Here is a list of the 17 FC Dallas players eligible to be selected for the All-Star game:

Goalkeeper

Maarten Paes

Defenders

Marco Farfan

Matt Hedges

José Martínez

Nanu

Nkosi Tafari

Ema Twumasi

Midfielders

Edwin Cerrillo

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Paxton Pomykal

Facundo Quignon

Brandon Servania

Wingers/Forwards

Paul Arriola

Jesús Ferreira

Franco Jara

Jáder Obrian

Alan Velasco

Players, fans and media will cast their votes for 11 players in a 4-1-2-3 formation: one goalkeeper, one right back, two center backs, one left back, one defensive midfielder, two attacking midfielders and three forwards/wingers. The top player in each position in the combined vote will be named All-Stars. The 12th player selected from the player/fan/media vote will be the player with the next-highest total of overall votes, according to the league.