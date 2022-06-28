FC Dallas exercises permanent transfer for goalkeeper Maarten Paes

Paes has started in 14 MLS matches this season for FC Dallas, logging 28 saves and a 6-3-5 record while in goal.

FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas announced Tuesday that the club was exercising a permanent transfer on goalkeeper Maarten Paes, who was on a short-term loan from Eredivisie’s FC Utrecht.

Paes has started in 14 MLS matches this season for FC Dallas, logging 28 saves and a 6-3-5 record while in goal. He has recorded four shutouts this season and boasts a 1.00 goals against average (GAA), which ranks third in the league among starting goalkeepers.

FC Dallas is ranked fourth in the Western Conference standings with 26 points. The club is 4-3-3 in their last 10 matches, including a 2-2 draw in their latest match in Austin.

We have exercised a permanent transfer on goalkeeper Maarten Paes who was on a short-term loan from Eredivisie’s FC Utrecht. — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) June 28, 2022

The 24-year-old goalkeeper has also been called up to the Netherlands youth national teams. Paes was a member of the Netherlands U-19 national teams that participated in the 2016 UEFA European Under-19 Championship and 2017 UEFA European Under-19 Championship but did not make any appearances. He last appeared in a UEFA European U-21 Championship Qualifier against Belarus U-21 on Nov. 15, 2020.