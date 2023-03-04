Keeping Score: FC Dallas lights up the sky and the net on 80s night vs. LA Galaxy

We've got your one-stop shop for FC Dallas match coverage! Get the recap, food reviews, fan of the match story, "Becky G" forecast match score and more!

Example video title will go here for this video

FRISCO, Texas — Welcome to Keeping Score: Your complete FC Dallas match day experience.

With "Keeping Score," throughout the 2023 season, we're striving to bring you complete FC Dallas match day coverage, covering everything from the game itself, to the food, to the fans that make the game so great, our "Becky G forecast" (yes, really) and everything in between in a fun, digestible way.

FCD floundered in the season opener in a 1-0 loss to Minnesota United FC. On Matchday 2, FC Dallas returned to its winning form, lighting up the Galaxy 3-1. With the win, FC Dallas has beaten LA Galaxy in its last seven home matches.

LA Galaxy took an early 1-0 lead in the 35th minute on a deflected goal by Dejan Joveljic. FC Dallas fired back just before the first half ended with a 45th minute goal by Argentinian winger Alan Velasco.

FC Dallas' striker, Jesus Ferreira piled onto the lead by scoring two unanswered goals in the 56th and 64th minutes.

The win gives FC Dallas three points in the Western Conference standings.

FC fit check

"Footloose fits" on 80s night ... very clever! Defender duo Sebastien Ibeagha and Nkosi Tafari were "in their bag" (and holding one ... again!) These two seem like they'll have a fire fit check every week.

Paul Arriola and Sebastian Lletget went with a similar look (Arriola rocked a full on three-piece suit last week), and even the same color scheme in different parts of the fit. Come to think of it ... their color schemes matched last week, too. ARE THEY DOING THIS ON PURPOSE?!?!

Ferreira makes his first appearance in the fit check thread of the season, looking super cool with the jewelry, sunglasses and Louis Vuitton bag.

Frisco Foodie Fun

OK, I put out a poll asking which item I should try first. The winner was the Birria Grilled Cheese, and I was pretty stoked. Not going to lie. I had my eye on this one ever since the club released the new additions to the menu for the season.

Before I get into my thoughts, here is the description:

Birria Grilled Cheese: Five-hour braised beef short ribs, Melted Monterey jack and cheddar slices grilled between two buttered sliced of Texas toast. Served with a side of consommé. Location: Stand 3 – Tex-Mex Q, Stand 9 – Tex-Mex Q

OK ... I won't lie; I was a bit underwhelmed. I'm not sure if it's because I had such high expectations for it, but it was (as the kids nowadays say) "mid."

The Texas toast had good texture, and the sauce had good flavor to dip the sandwich in, but the cheese wasn't melted and it was a tad cold. Not bad, but not as good as I hoped it would be.

Seems like all it needs is just a little boost in the microwave and it would be (again, as the kids would say) "bussin'."

FCD Fan of the Match

The FCD Fan of the Match is Nathan Scoggins, a member of El Matador. Scoggins told WFAA he's been a FC Dallas fan for his third season. He said initially didn't like soccer growing up, but then he started dating a soccer player.

So, as any good boyfriend would, he wanted to impress her and went took her to the USMNT Gold Cup match versus Jamaica at AT&T Stadium in 2021. Scoggins said they had a good tim. Then, he went to his first FC Dallas match right after the COVID-shortened season and has loved the club ever since.

Scoggins got involved with El Matador and the supporter's section because it reminded him of the student section of football games.

Scoggins said he loved the energy and vibe of El Matador.

"[El Matador] loves to jump around and be hype ... and that's how I am as a person, so I was all in," Scoggins said. "Ever since then, I've been going to every single El Matador tailgate, everything."

This is his first season as a season ticket holder.

Scoggins praised the soccer community and El Matador.

"They're the most welcoming people I've ever met. They could not know you and say' hey, come sit with us. I'll teach you the chants.' They're amazing."

#DTID Man of the Match

Brace yourselves. Ferreira's brace gives him this week's #DTID Man of the Match. FCD's striker was among the league's top scorers last season and this output has put him on track to do so again.

What they said

This section will be updated after the post-game press conference ends.

Injury update

This section will be updated after the post-game press conference ends.

Becky G forecast match score

Each week, I'll rate the entire match day with one cumulative score of 1 through 5 "Becky Gs."

Matchday Two gets 4 Becky G's. The bounce back win was much-needed for FC Dallas, and the offensive output gives the match a boost in the ranking here. The concession left a bit to be desired, so I can't give it a perfect score. And while the food might not have been the vibes this time, the pre-game fits certainly were.

Overall, a solid night in Frisco.

80s night Drone Show

This section will be updated once the video is made available.

What's next/8 ball prediction

FC Dallas goes on its first road trip of the 2023 season to face the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, March 11. TV information: Apple TV+ – MLS Season Pass – 4 p.m.

"8 ball" bold prediction tracker:

FC Dallas will have three players score 12-plus goals this season: Jesus Ferreira, Paul Arriola and Alan Velasco.

Ferreira: 2/12

Arriola: 0/12

Velasco: 1/12