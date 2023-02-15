Monster tacos, elote, Texas caviar: Here's a look at FC Dallas' new concessions menu for 2023 season

“We know FC Dallas fans love spicy, bold and fresh flavors, and more and more fans seek out vegetarian and vegan offerings,” Chef Dabney said. “Families also come to matches hungry and love to share items together in the fun environment. Our work together to develop the new additions focused on building on our successes like the Monster Taco and our delicious new-twist approaches to classics, along with vegetarian and fresh flavor menu selections. We’re so excited to bring the 2023 season’s new additions to fans.”