Monster tacos, elote, Texas caviar: Here's a look at FC Dallas' new concessions menu for 2023 season

FRISCO, Texas — A lot of attention (deservedly so) was brought on the Monster Taco, after it went viral online as a pair of North Texans ate during a national pregame FOX broadcast.
Well, the Monster Taco returns to concession stands in Toyota Stadium for the 2023 season, alongside some other Texas-inspired dishes. FC Dallas released its specialty food items for the 2023 season.
Here is a breakdown:
- Monster Taco: 12-inch crispy flour tortilla, filled with shredded barbacoa, shredded cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream and hot sauce. Location: Stand 3 – Tex-Mex Q, Stand 9 – Tex-Mex Q
- Birria Grilled Cheese: Five-hour braised beef short ribs, Melted Monterey jack and cheddar slices grilled between two buttered sliced of Texas toast. Served with a side of consommé. Location: Stand 3 – Tex-Mex Q, Stand 9 – Tex-Mex Q
- Double Stacked Quesadilla: Four 12” Chipotle Tortillas filled infused together with a blend of Monterey Jack cheese and cheddar cheese, stuffed with sautéed peppers and onions, half pound of adobo chicken, half pound of adobo steak and served with fire roasted salsa. Location: Stand 1- Everything’s Bigger in Texas
- Elote on a stick: Fresh corn on the cob smothered in cotija and chipotle mayo, topped with hot sauce and fresh cilantro, served with a fresh lime wedge. Location: Stand 3 – Tex-Mex Q, Stand 9- Tex-Mex Q.
- Funnel Sticks with Cherry sauce: Fresh twist on the beloved classic funnel cake with fresh fried funnel cake sticks, topped with powdered sugar and sweet cherry dipping sauce. Location: Stand 5 - Burgers and More, Stand 8 - Heineken Corner.
- Grilled vegetable sandwiches: Grilled seasonal vegetables, peppery arugula and vegan tomato veganaise on fresh-baked vegan artisan sandwich bread. Location: Stand 2 - East Side Kitchen, Stand 10 - Corner Kick.
- Hot Chicken Mac N Cheese: Creamy white cheddar mac and cheese, topped with Nashville hot sauce and BBQ spice, finished with fresh green onions and CASA M Chain Reaction spice. Location: Stand 5 - Burgers and More, Stand 8- Heineken Corner
- Texas caviar: Vegan/Vegetarian chilled bean and corn salad with apple and cilantro vinaigrette. Location: Winners Club, Gallagher Club, Stadium Drop, Midfield Market
- Vegan tenders: Crispy plant-based chicken tenders with house made vegan Honey Mustard dipping sauce. Location: Stand 5 - Burgers and More, Stand 8 - Heineken Corner
PHOTOS: Here's a look at FC Dallas' new concessions menu for 2023 season
“We know FC Dallas fans love spicy, bold and fresh flavors, and more and more fans seek out vegetarian and vegan offerings,” Chef Dabney said. “Families also come to matches hungry and love to share items together in the fun environment. Our work together to develop the new additions focused on building on our successes like the Monster Taco and our delicious new-twist approaches to classics, along with vegetarian and fresh flavor menu selections. We’re so excited to bring the 2023 season’s new additions to fans.”
FC Dallas opens its 2023 season against Minnesota United FC at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 25. For more information about the game or how to get tickets, click here.
