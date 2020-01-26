As multiple reports emerged Sunday afternoon that basketball star Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash in Southern California, members of the Dallas Mavericks began to take to social media to share their reactions.

Shooting guard Luka Doncic began tweeting out in reaction shortly after 1:30 p.m.

"NO PLEASE," he first tweeted out.

That was followed by "this can’t be trueee!!" about eight minutes later.

Mark Cuban followed suit, tweeting out shortly before 2 p.m.

"Damn. RIP Mamba. May your memory be a blessing," he said in one tweet.

The Black Mamba was a nickname Bryant had been known to have.

Then in another, Cuban added that, "we can never forget how precious life is."

The Lakers had not shared any official response by 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Five people were killed in the helicopter crash, which left no survivors.

The retired NBA star was known for using helicopters to travel to various Southern California locations. He was 41 years old.

The helicopter was a S-76, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, a model built by Lockheed Martin manufacturer Sikorsky.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

