Stars' Ben Bishop ends career due to degenerative condition in his knee

DALLAS — Dallas Stars goalie Ben Bishop is ending his career because of degenerative condition in his right knee.

Bishop has spent more than a year trying to get back while battling a knee that has bothered him since 2019.

General manager Jim Nill said Saturday that Bishop took a conditioning assignment with the Texas Stars with the hope of returning to Dallas.

"One of the harder things is I get out there and I still feel pretty good in some of the practices and you feel you still have the skill to play in this league, but when your knee tells you you can't, it's tough," Bishop said during a news conference Tuesday.

The Texas Stars assignment ended after Bishop allowed eight goals in the 35-year-old's only game. The Stars announced Saturday that they recalled Bishop from the assignment.

Bishop on Tuesday gave a tearful thanks to those who supported him.

"And the fans, and then lastly, you guys, my teammates. All of them throughout the years, especially this crew here. You're really what makes this job so special. I'm gonna miss you," Bishop said.

It's not officially a retirement because Bishop is under contract through next season and plans to be around the team.

Bishop’s $29.5 million, six-year contract runs through the 2022-23 season.

The goaltender was placed on the team's long-term injured reserve on Saturday.

Bishop last played in the NHL during the 2020 playoff bubble in Canada.