Knee issue ends Stars goaltender Ben Bishop's career, GM says

Bishop’s career is over because of a degenerative condition in his right knee, according to general manager Jim Nill.

DALLAS — Dallas Stars goalie Ben Bishop’s career is over because of a degenerative condition in his right knee, according to general manager Jim Nill.

Nill says Bishop took a conditioning assignment with the Texas Stars with the hope of returning to Dallas. 

The assignment ended after Bishop allowed eight goals in the 35-year-old's only game. The Stars announced Saturday that they recalled Bishop from the assignment.

For now, he will remain on the team's long-term injured reserve. He's expected to be available to speak to media Tuesday morning.

The last game for Bishop was during the 2020 playoff bubble in Canada.

The 35-year-old has played 11 seasons in the NHL for the Stars, St. Louis Blues, Ottawa Senators, Tampa Bay Lightning and Los Angeles Kings 

Bishop’s $29.5 million, six-year contract runs through the 2022-23 season.

