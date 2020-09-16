Party like it's 1999: Stars fans celebrate team's first Stanley Cup Final in 20 years

Dallas Stars fans remember the glory days when the team won the Stanley Cup in 1999.

DALLAS — It's been more than 20 years since the Dallas Stars won the Stanley Cup.

Former WFAA sports reporter George Riba was in the arena that night.

"It was a magical night, and it was amazing, with three overtimes,” said George Riba. "We got to see Eddie Belfour lick the Stanley Cup like it was a lollipop.

This week, the Stars celebrated into the wee hours of Tuesday morning after beating the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 Monday night. Fans like Jen Molock say they've waited all these years for another chance.

"We were screaming and shouting and jumping up and down and we didn't care if we woke up the whole neighborhood,” said Molock.

How long has it been since the Stars won the Stanley Cup? Bill Clinton was in the Oval Office, "The Matrix" was the top film at the box office, "Friends" was all the rage on television and "Livin' La Vida Loca" topped the Billboard charts.

“And Prince's '1999' and Y2K,” Molock said.

Who can forget Y2K. when the world prepared for a complete technology meltdown?

"It was kind of like now where you can't find toilet paper and bleach wipes. Everyone was stockpiling everything because we would lose power and people were buying guns and ammo and everything like that. It’s kind of weirdly the same,” Molock said.

Molock said the Stars in the finals is exactly what North Texas needs to lift people's spirits.

"I think having that to cling to and wish for and just to have joy,” Molock said.

But don't start planning the parade, because sports fans are superstitious and that's bad luck.

"Don't ever plan the parade. Don't ever talk about parades,” Riba said, laughing.

But you can have hope.

"I am not going to jinx them but they have as great a chance as anyone,” Riba said.