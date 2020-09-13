x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

Stars

Khudobin, Stars beat Knights to take 3-1 lead in West final

Dallas pushed Vegas to the brink of elimination despite being outshot 33-20.
Credit: AP
Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin (35) makes a save against the Vegas Golden Knights as Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (2) slides into the crease during second-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, AB — The Dallas Stars are one win away from the Stanley Cup Final after beating the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in Game 4 of the Western Conference final. 

Dallas pushed Vegas to the brink of elimination despite being outshot 33-20. Anton Khudobin made 32 saves to lead the Stars. 

Joe Pavelski scored off a Golden Knights turnover and Jamie Benn got the go-ahead goal on the power play. 

Alec Martinez scored a power-play goal for Vegas, and goaltender Robin Lehner finished with 18 saves. 

Game 5 is Monday. 

Related Articles