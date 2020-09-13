Khudobin, Stars beat Knights to take 3-1 lead in West final

EDMONTON, AB — The Dallas Stars are one win away from the Stanley Cup Final after beating the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in Game 4 of the Western Conference final.
Dallas pushed Vegas to the brink of elimination despite being outshot 33-20. Anton Khudobin made 32 saves to lead the Stars.
Joe Pavelski scored off a Golden Knights turnover and Jamie Benn got the go-ahead goal on the power play.
Alec Martinez scored a power-play goal for Vegas, and goaltender Robin Lehner finished with 18 saves.
Game 5 is Monday.