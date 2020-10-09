Pivotal Game 3 on the line for Dallas Stars in Western Conference Final

The Stars are looking to turn around their lethargic Game 2 performance Thursday night on the road to the Stanley Cup.

The Western Conference Final between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights is tied at 1-1. The Stars are looking to turn around their lethargic Game 2 performance Thursday night on the road to the Stanley Cup.

The Stars started off the series strong, scoring the only goal of game 1 against a sluggish Golden Knights team. Game 2 was a different story, as the Golden Knights flipped the script and scored three goals in the second period to win against a Stars team that looked completely opposite of its Game 1 showing.

The Stars' top line combined for 8 points in Game 1 of its previous series against Colorado but has been conspicuously quiet in the current series. Tyler Seguin has no points in the last six games and Captain Jamie Benn is in a goal drought stretching back four games.

If the Stars want to make it to Lord Stanley's final, the big players need to find ways to make big plays.

Game 3 will be broadcast on NBCS at 7 p.m. CST.