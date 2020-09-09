Dallas Stars lose Game 2 of Western Conference Final 3-0

DALLAS — In Game 1 of the Western Conference Final, just one goal was scored. In Game 2, three were scored- and none were from the Dallas Stars.
The Vegas Golden Knights rebounded Tuesday from their one-goal loss Sunday, with second-period goals from Paul Stastny, William Karlsson and Tomáš Nosek.
The series is now tied 1-1.
In the third period, The Stars pulled goalie Anton Khudobin. He had 25 saves in Game 1. In his place making his NHL debut was 21-year-old Jake Oettinger. It was the NHL's first debut in a playoff game since the 1966-1967 season.
The Stars are now 37-25-8 on the season.
In Game 1 Sunday, one goal was all it took for the Stars to nab a win over the Golden Knights. The only goal of the game came courtesy of Stars defenseman John Klingberg, with an assist from Jamie Benn.
Game 3 will be Thursday, Sept. 10 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The puck drops at 7 p.m. Central.