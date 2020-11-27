With delay of Ravens-Steelers game, Cowboys' next game will likely move to Dec. 7

The matchup between Baltimore and Pittsburgh has been moved due to positive COVID-19 tests for the Ravens.

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys fans may have to wait a little longer to cheer for their team.

The Cowboys were supposed to face the Ravens on Thursday, Dec. 3, but instead may play next on Monday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m., the NFL said on Friday.

The potential delay comes after the Ravens' Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was moved again, this time to Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m., due to positive cases on the Baltimore team.

The teams were initially scheduled to play on Thanksgiving, and the game had already been postponed once, before the new date was announced Friday.

The NFL announced the change "out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," the league said in a release.

Baltimore is dealing with issues related to COVID-19, with multiple players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and a staff member disciplined for violating league protocols.

The Ravens have been meeting virtually this week.

The schedule change will give the Cowboys a few extra days to recover after their loss on Thanksgiving.