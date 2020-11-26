Cowboys offensive lineman Zack Martin suffers calf injury; exits Thanksgiving game vs. Washington

The All-Pro lineman did not return to Thursday's game.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Zack Martin has exited Thursday's game against the Washington Football Team after suffering a calf injury in the first quarter.

Martin limped to the locker room with the help of the Cowboys trainers and medical staff.

It's a calf injury for Zack Martin. Out for the game.



Hopefully it's not Achilles-related...#DallasCowboys @wfaa — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) November 26, 2020

Normally the Cowboys starting right guard, Martin started his second straight game at right tackle on Thursday due to injuries and inexperience on the offensive line.

In Sunday's win over the Vikings, Martin -- making his first NFL start at tackle -- did not allow a single pressure on quarterback Andy Dalton.

Zack Martin getting helped to the locker room. FOX camera cuts to Jerry Jones in his suite slamming his fist against the table in frustration.



Yep. That about sums it up.#DallasCowboys @wfaa — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) November 26, 2020

When it rains, it pours.

Before Martin went down, Cowboys left tackle Cameron Erving hobbled off the field with a knee injury.

His return is questionable.

Erving replaced All-Pro starter Tyron Smith earlier this year after Smith suffered a season-ending neck injury.