Cowboys offensive lineman Zack Martin suffers calf injury; exits Thanksgiving game vs. Washington

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Zack Martin has exited Thursday's game against the Washington Football Team after suffering a calf injury in the first quarter.
Martin limped to the locker room with the help of the Cowboys trainers and medical staff.
Normally the Cowboys starting right guard, Martin started his second straight game at right tackle on Thursday due to injuries and inexperience on the offensive line.
In Sunday's win over the Vikings, Martin -- making his first NFL start at tackle -- did not allow a single pressure on quarterback Andy Dalton.
When it rains, it pours.
Before Martin went down, Cowboys left tackle Cameron Erving hobbled off the field with a knee injury.
His return is questionable.
Erving replaced All-Pro starter Tyron Smith earlier this year after Smith suffered a season-ending neck injury.
The Cowboys are down to third-stringer Brandon Knight to protect Andy Dalton's blind side.