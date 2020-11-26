Live Thanksgiving game updates: Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington

The Cowboys return home for a Thanksgiving matchup against Washington.

DALLAS — This story will be continuously updated throughout the day on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2020.

The Dallas Cowboys are back home after a Sunday win against Minnesota ready to take on the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium for this year's Thanksgiving game.

Dallas is looking for a victory in this rematch after Washington beat the Cowboys 25-3 back in October.

Dallas is also reeling from the loss of strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul, who died Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency Tuesday at the Cowboys practice facility in Frisco, the team said. Team members were wearing "MP" stickers on their helmets before kickoff Thursday.

The #Cowboys held a moment of silence at AT&T Stadium prior to kickoff, for strength & conditioning coach Markus Paul, who passed away this week. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) November 26, 2020

Thursday's game is being broadcast on FOX and will feature a halftime performance by country singer Kane Brown. Follow WFAA on Twitter for live updates and tune in at 5, 6 and 10 for game analysis.

See below for scoring play updates throughout the game.

First quarter

Dallas kicks off. Washington will start with the ball at the 25.

Washington goes three-and-out after a sack. Dalton starts at QB for Dallas.

Dalton rushes on 3rd and 12 and gets the first down.

Dalton throws to Amari Cooper for another first down.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein hits a field goal to give Dallas the first score of the game. 3-0 Dallas.

Dallas has suffered three injuries already. Dallas guard Zack Martin has been declared out for the rest of the game due to an injury. He was helped off the field after holding his left knee after a play earlier in the first quarter.

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory also got hurt and limped off the field to the blue medical tent.

Before that, Cowboys LT Cameron Erving went to the locker room.

Antonio Gibson runs for a short touchdown for Washington. Kick is good. 7-3 Washington.

Second quarter

On the Cowboys' next drive, Dalton throws a 54-yard pass to Cooper for a touchdown. Kick is good. 10-7 Dallas.

Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins hits a field goal from the red zone to tie the game up at 10-10.

Dallas goes for it on 4th and inches and gets it turned over on an unnecessary roughness call. Washington takes over inside the Dallas 20.