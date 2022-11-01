Troy Aikman makes it clear he'd love to have been calling Cowboys-49ers today

The former Cowboys QB, who played a major role in the three meetings between these teams in the '90s, hinted strongly during Bucs-Eagles where he'd like to be today.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Wish you had the chance to be at AT&T Stadium this afternoon for the renewal of the rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers?

So does Troy Aikman.

Troy Aikman wishes he was here in Arlington today, rather than calling this Bucs-Eagles blowoutpic.twitter.com/R6QgLmlHz2 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) January 16, 2022

The former Cowboys great was instrumental in Dallas' three meetings with the 49ers in the 1990s, leading Dallas to two wins in the rivalry, and three Super Bowl victories in four years.

Earlier this week in our one-on-one with the Cowboys legend, Aikman said much of the same.

"Well, it just seems a little odd," Aikman said. "I don't know, uh... last I knew, Fox had the NFC package, so it seems a little strange. At one time I thought that ESPN may get the Cowboys, or NBC, or somebody besides -- I never imagined it would be a CBS game."

Aikman expects that Cowboys-Niners will be a great game. So, he wanted to call the matchup for that reason alone. But when you add in his place in this rivalry, his desire to call the game escalated.

"It's gonna be a great game, so from that stand point it would've been awesome to call it," Aikman said. "But then I also feel that with the history that the Cowboys have with San Francisco, and me having been a part of some those games, I guess it hurts even a little bit more."