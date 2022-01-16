Fans pour into AT&T Stadium ahead of Cowboys-Niners playoff game

Cowboys fans and 49ers fans rushed to the standing room only decks, as the doors opened two hours before kickoff

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kickoff is inside two hours away at AT&T Stadium, and the fans have already begun pouring into the stadium to get the best vantage point they can for the renewal of the playoff rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers.

The doors are open at AT&T Stadium pic.twitter.com/lJogmAmEBA — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) January 16, 2022

Fans with standing room only tickets commonly rush to the platforms, to secure the best vantage point they can. But today, it's an extra order of special, as the best rivalry in NFL postseason history stands before them, with kickoff at 3:40 pm.

(Rams, 9 times). And of those seven meetings, six have come in the NFC Championship Game. Five times, the winner went on to win the Super Bowl, including in three straight years from 1992 to 1994.