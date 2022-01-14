Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, Zack Martin make NFL All-Pro first team

As a rookie, Parsons finished the regular season with 84 tackles, 13 sacks and three forced fumbles.

DALLAS — The future of the Dallas Cowboys' defense looks bright following the reveal of the Associated Press' 2021 NFL All-Pro first team.

Rookie sensation Micah Parsons was voted an All-Pro after an impressive first year with Dallas.

Parsons finished the regular season with 84 tackles, 13 sacks and three forced fumbles and took the league by storm as he disrupted offenses lined up at linebacker and the defensive line.

Parsons has been so outstanding he's also considered a strong contender for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

“I think it’s an extraordinary honor,” he said of being an All-Pro. "It speaks to the work and the position the Cowboys put me in. I think it’s just a true blessing. It just makes you want to go harder.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs made a strong impression on the league in just his second year. He finished the regular season with 11 interceptions, including six-straight games with at least one takeaway.

And offensive lineman Zack Martin made his fifth All-Pro first team.